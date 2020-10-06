Sony has dropped some new details about the upcoming PS5, focusing on the console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech.

One of the key elements the company has focused on when promoting the PS5 has been the promise of an all-new audio experience. At launch, an exclusive Pulse 3D Wireless Headset will be available to purchase, however, it’s been confirmed that console owners will not have to purchase on the take advantage of 3D Audio.

In a PlayStation Blog post, the company stated that “on the PS5, you’ll be able to experience 3D Audio with the headphones that many of you already own”. This can be done “through USB connection to the console, or by plugging your headphones into the DualSense wireless controller’s 3.5mm headset jack”, it added.

Sony also noted that TV speaker virtual surround sound will be coming to the PS5, but will not be ready by launch day. While the feature will allow more users to the experience the 3D audio feature, the company reiterated that “headphone audio is the current gold standard for 3D Audio on PS5”.

The aim of 3D audio is to give a truly authentic surround sound experience, with players being able to easily identify sounds from the game around them. All of Sony’s first-party line-up will support the feature, including launch titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls.

3D Audio isn’t the only new feature for the PS5. The DualSense controller will bring an entirely new experience for players, featuring new elements such as adaptive triggers to deliver feedback to the player, while haptic feedback pulses realistic vibrations through the controller.