PlayStation reveals the top downloads of 2021

PlayStation has revealed its top downloads via the PlayStation store in 2021.

READ MORE: 10 games to look forward to in 2022

The list reveals the top games in the EU region, as well as the US/Canada region, which shows off the different tastes between gamers across the pond.

In the EU, FIFA, unsparingly, dominated the list, with both FIFA 22 and FIFA 21 at the first and third spot respectively for PS5 games. In the US, basketball-themed slot machine simulator, NBA 2K22 topped the charts, with Call of Duty: Vanguard coming in second in both regions.

Advertisement

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales placed high on both lists, likely thanks to the huge success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Battlefield 2042, the troubled shooter from DICE, placed fifth on both the EU and US list.

PS5 exclusives Deathloop and Returnal came in low on the PS5 list, perhaps hinting that sales for the games haven’t been as positive as Sony might have hoped, however, this is also undoubtedly a result of the lack of PlayStation 5 consoles.

The eternal best-seller, Grand Theft Auto V topped the US list for PS4 games, while it came in second in the EU, only behind FIFA 22.

You can read the full list here.

The platform holder also revealed the most popular PSVR games, with rhythm game Beat Saber topping the charts in both regions. Job Simulator and SUPERHOT VR came in at second and third respectively on both lists.

Fortnite, topped both the US/Canada and EU charts when it comes to free to play games. Notably, in the EU, the poorly received eFootball 2022 managed to outrank both Genshin Impact and Apex Legends.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl developer has announced that it’s delaying the release of the title to December 8, 2022. Stalker 2 was supposed to be released April 28 but GSC Game World has now confirmed that it needs more time to finish the game.