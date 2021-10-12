PlayStation seemingly hires Apple Arcade boss to bring titles to mobile

It looks like PlayStation may have hired Apple Arcade content boss Nicola Sebastiani to help bring more Sony franchises to a mobile platform.

As spotted by VGC, Sebastiani’s LinkedIn profile states the former Apple Arcade boss is now working as head of mobile at PlayStation Studios. Sebastiani’s profile lists that he has been working as “vice president, head of mobile” at the company since July 2021. Before that, Sebastiani worked as head of content at Apple Arcade for almost four years.

During Sebastiani’s time at Apple Arcade, mobile titles such as Team Sonic Racing, NBA 2K21 and Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls joined the platform.

Back in April, a job listing posted by Sony – which was looking to fill the aforementioned head of mobile position – suggested the publisher was looking to expand into the mobile market. The job listing in question said the successful candidate would be responsible for “adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile”.

One month later, Sony head Jim Ryan confirmed that Sony has plans to “publish some of our iconic PlayStation IP on mobile” (thanks, VGC). Yesterday (October 11), Ryan shared that he would “love to see a world where hundreds of millions of people can enjoy those [Sony] games“.

Last week, former Sony CEO Shawn Layden explained why he started pushing for PlayStation to release more exclusives outside of Sony’s console. Appearing on a podcast, Layden said that offering games outside of the PS4 and PS5 allowed “people who are not currently inside the universe of PlayStation [to] get a chance to experience what we’re experiencing”.

In other news, server issues are continuing to plague Diablo 2: Resurrected, with players reporting ongoing downtime and issues with logging in to the game.