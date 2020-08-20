PlayStation showcases PS5 features in new live-action trailer

PlayStation have released the first global TV spot for the PS5, focusing on the console’s unique features.

The live-action trailer dubbed ‘Play Has No Limits’, highlights many of the console specific enhancements players can expect with the PS5, including haptic feedback, 3D audio and adaptive triggers.

Throughout the trailer, a young woman demonstrates many of the PS5’s capabilities. At the start she runs across the ice from a kraken, the roaring sound from the monster conveys the feeling of how haptic feedback will feed vibrations throughout the DualSense controller.

Other elements include her reacting to sounds to showcase the 3D audio and firing an arrow at a monstrous beast to show the tension used in the adaptive triggers.

Check out the full trailer below:

To further push how the PS5 will change the way players interact with their games. Sony also released a PlayStation Blog post, further detailing how some of these features will be incorporated into its upcoming games.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the DualSense controller will vibrate in the direction that incoming attacks are coming towards the player, giving a true feeling of Spider-sense. On the other hand, the upcoming Deathloop will block the triggers when the weapon jams to give players a sense of feedback when the animation plays out.

Additional examples include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pushing resistance into the triggers as players begin to fire the double-barrelled shotgun, while Demon’s Souls is said to make players feel every strike of a sword and “replicate the feeling of metal striking metal or fire crackling in your hand as you conjure magic.”

Industry veteran Geoff Keighley gave a live demonstration of the DualSense controller last month (July) when he played through Astro’s Playroom. Keighley showcased elements of controller such as how walking through snow will echo out of the in-built speaker.