Pocketpair isn’t worried about falling ‘Palworld’ player count

Palworld community manager Bucky says Pocketpair aren’t worried about Palworld’s falling player count.

According to SteamDB, Palworld’s concurrent player count has fallen to around 500,000 over the past week. That’s a significant drop on the 2.1million peak that came alongside the game’s launch last month, but still puts it among Steam’s most played games.

Hitting back at those suggesting Palworld is set to become a flop, Bucky shared a lengthy post on social media. “This emerging ‘Palworld has lost X per cent of its player base’ discourse is lazy, but it’s probably also a good time to step in and reassure those of you capable of reading past a headline that it is fine to take breaks from games,” they wrote. “There are so many amazing games out there to play – you don’t need to feel guilty about hopping from game to game.”

They went on to say that developers are currently working hard to fix “issues” as well as preparing “new content”.

With Palworld quickly approaching the 1-month mark, it's interesting to look back at my own thoughts for launch. In May of 2023, I was convinced that Palworld could break the 50,000 player mark. Anything above that seemed unobtainable though, and I certainly never expected it to… pic.twitter.com/1rZaV30QON — Bucky | Palworld & Craftopia (@Bucky_cm) February 14, 2024

“Palworld, like many games before it, isn’t in a position to pump out massive amounts of new content on a weekly basis. New content will come, and it’s going to be awesome, but these things take a little bit of time,” they wrote. “If you are still playing Palworld, we love you. If you’re no longer playing Palworld, we still love you, and we hope you’ll come back for round 2 when you’re ready.

“It has taken years to get to this point, and Palworld only really begins from here,” they finished.

Pocketpair has already confirmed player versus player combat will be introduced this year, as well as a “Pal arena” that will facilitate battles between friends. Palworld will also get a number of raid bosses as “end game content” while cross-play between Steam and Xbox users is also being worked on.

