Pokéball fan art renders ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ art in realistic style

Fan art of the Pokéballs from Pokémon Legends: Arceus shows off the new design in photorealistic detail.

Reddit user arnaudcroonen shared their recreation to the Pokéballs, which are visible at the beginning of the trailer for the upcoming ‘pre-make’ games set in Sinnoh, which is available below:

The fan art focuses on the details of the Pokéball redesign, showing off the wooden texture and metallic clasp that would be replaced in modern editions with a slick metallic finish and light up button.

Alongside the classic red and white Pokéball the art also features Safari Ball and Honour Ball prototypes, which have been redesigned to match the more low-tech versions briefly seen in the trailer.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was announced alongside the remakes of Diamond and Pearl which have been the focus of leaks and rumours for the past year. Arceus is set to be a full open-world experience.

The game is expected to be released for the Switch sometime in 2022, and has invited comparisons to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild thanks to its open-world map, cel-shaded visuals and fluttering piano score.

In other news, a group of Pokémon fans recently completed a project called Johto Redrawn, which saw them recreate the entirety of the Johto region’s map in various pixel art styles that can be toured via a website with similar functions to Google Maps.

The same group have recently started planning a Kanto Redrawn project as a follow up.