Players discover ‘Pokémon Arceus’ tease in ​​‘Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’

Players think they’ve found a hint about the the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus game in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

While most of the Canalave Library faithfully recreates the stories found in the original Diamond & Pearl games, hidden away on the second floor is an entirely new book, titled “The Sea’s Legend” which was apparently “only recently discovered”. Here’s the tale in full, via IGN.

“Once upon a time in the East Sea, there was a Pokémon known as the prince. A brave human asked Pokémon living in the sea to let them see the prince. Mantyke, Buizel, and a Qwilfish with huge spikes acknowledged the human’s bravery and joined them. Together, they set off in a boat over the sunset-streaked sea, sailing through the ocean gate stretched over the waves. News of this reached the ears of the prince, who went to meet the brave little party at the Seaside Hollow.”

This book was not in the Diamond, Pearl or Platinum Canalave Library. That's very suspicious pic.twitter.com/oHleYFQ9me — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) November 23, 2021

There’s no known location called ‘Seaside Hollow’ in the mainline series which has led players to speculate that the tale has some link to Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Adding to the speculation that this new tale is more than just an off-hand addition is the revelation that the review embargo for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl explicitly forbade mentioning any of the contents of the books in the Canalave Library.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. In August, The Pokémon Company released trailers for the new class of “Noble Pokémon” that players will be able to find in the game.

The Pokémon Company has also confirmed that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will not have a fully open world. Instead, the map will be segmented into separate Monster Hunter-style open-world areas. “In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Jubilife Village will serve as the base for surveying missions,” said the statement. “After receiving an assignment or a request and preparing for their next excursion, players will set out from the village to study one of the various open areas of the Hisui region.”