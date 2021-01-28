‘Pokemon Diamond and Pearl’ levels remade in ‘Minecraft’ by fan

A Pokemon Diamond and Pearl fan has created levels from the RPG game inside Minecraft as part of a still ongoing project.

The video posted to Reddit revealed the Sinnoh Region coming together via an empty Minecraft world. User bubsy200 showed off their neat streets and signs, along with detailed Pokemarts and Pokemon Centres. Bubsy200 also confirmed that the world is a work in progress, confessing they weren’t yet ready to share the download link with the world.

A texture pack and mod list were shared within the comments, however, encouraging fellow fans to create their own Pokemon masterpiece.

The Pokemon franchise is celebrating 25 years in 2021, an achievement that has caused rumours of a remake to surface. With mentions of ‘big plans’ on the official Twitter feed, and new spin-off games announced, fans are waiting for the big reveal at some point this year.

The latest in a long line of rumours is that Diamond and Pearl will be announced in a February Nintendo Direct, with the game itself releasing in November of this year. French leaker Kelios tweeted earlier in the year that the games would receive a full remaster. Although there was no official response, the claims were enough to excite fans on the social media site. This series of tweets was the origin of the November release date.

In recent Minecraft news, the legendary Herobrine seed was finally found, allowing players to search for the creepy character themselves. Herobrine is alleged to be a white-eyed character that spawns in single-player mode, performing strange rituals like carving tunnels and hacking leaves from trees.