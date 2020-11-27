Pokémon fans demand longer battles after 20-minute cut-off

Pokémon Sword and Shield fans have taken to Twitter and YouTube to ask Game Freak for longer battles after 20 minutes was deemed too short.

Professional Pokémon player pokeaimMD posted to YouTube earlier this month to explain how battles that would have been 60 minutes in previous games are now just 20. His video got the ball rolling, with the #BringBackTimer campaign gaining ground.

I love playing Pokemon but there's an issue for Battling that we want to talk about today. We discuss how the timer change has hurt gameplay in Sword and Shield: https://t.co/ouqNK8i9L5 Retweets Appreciated, especially if you agree! #BringBackTimer #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/WFxqPpo633 — Tempo | Pokeaim (@JoeyPokeaim) November 22, 2020

Pokémon Sword and Shield limits players’ battles to 20 minutes, sometimes cutting battles off early. This means that you can win without having actually depleted your Pokémon, and can also lose with Pokemon to spare.

#BringBackTimer Literally fell off battling because of this. I used to love singles until I couldn't take more than 20 seconds per turn to think out my moves. And when battle animations take up half of the 20 minute timer in itself? Unbearable. Please fix this, Game Freak. https://t.co/25e3JVRSIa — Elliot (@GalacticElliot) November 22, 2020

pokeaimMD explained in his video: “The biggest thing with the timer is how it makes you feel after you play a game, right?” he says during the video. “If I am battling my friend, and the game ends at 6-5, and it says I’ve won, there is no satisfaction in that, right?

“It’s not complete, the game is not complete, it’s not over. Yet the timer is dictating that the game is over and that I’ve won, but I don’t feel that way, right? And this is why we really do need this change to the timer. It really is a simple change.”

Fans have become frustrated with the new feature because battles in previous games have been 60 minutes long – or 10 minutes per Pokémon. Some argue that the feature should be customisable, while others simply want their allotted hour.

I LOVE watching 6v6 WiFi battles. It’s what got me into competitive Pokémon back in Generation 6 and it’s why I’m still a competitive player today. Unfortunately, this can’t be done in Sword and Shield due to the limited timer. It’s a simple fix Game Freak! #BringBackTimer — Joey Ayala (@GalaxyVGC) November 22, 2020

What’s more, animations are included in the timer. With new features like Dynamaxing taking significantly longer to animate, fans argue that barely any time is left to battle.

Game Freak have yet to respond to the campaign.