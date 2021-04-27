‘Pokémon GO’ adds Legendary X and Y Pokémon to raids in May

Niantic and Nintendo are adding two legendary monsters from Pokémon X and Y to Pokémon GO next month.

A new teaser trailer has revealed that Xerneas the life Pokémon and Yveltal the destruction Pokémon will be coming to Niantic’s AR game in events across May.

Watch the teaser below:

The Luminous Legends X event will run from 10am-8pm May 4-17 local time, and will see Xerneas appear in five-star raids.

Players will also see Spirtzee, Swirlix and Goomy make their debut in Pokémon GO, alongside other Dragon and Fairy-type creatures.

The event will allow players to teach their Dragonites and Salamences the moves Draco Meteor and Outrage respectively through the use of a Charged TM.

Rainy lure modules are also coming to GO, and these will let players attract a variety of Pokémon that like rain if they are near a PokéStop with an active lure. Rainy lures and rainy weather will also allow Sliggoo (the evolution of Goomy) evolve into Goodra, its final evolution.

Trainers will also be incentivised to work together in order to catch Fairy-type in order to lock rewards. If players can capture 500million Fairy-type from noon UTC on May 1 to 11:59pm UTC on May 9, they will unlock bonuses.

The bonuses, which run for the following week, include a 3x Catch XP bonus, the debut of Pancham, and the ability to catch shiny Galarian Ponyta.

Finally, the Luminous Legends Y event will bring Yveltal to raids in the second half of May, along with more changes which are yet to be announced.

Full event details are available on the official Pokémon GO website.

Earlier this year, Pokémon GO came under fire from fans after a bug caused newly added Pokémon to become invisible to players.

The only fix was to update to a more recent version of the game, which many fans had been avoiding due to a different set of bugs affecting Team GO Rocket encounters.