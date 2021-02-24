‘Pokémon GO’ announces March start date for ‘Season Of Legends’

Pokémon GO has announced its upcoming season, dubbed ‘Season Of Legends’.

The announcement was made on Monday, February 22 following the conclusion of the Kanto region tour raid. A detailed blogpost on the Pokémon GO news site confirmed that the upcoming season will kick off on March 1 and will conclude on June 1.

‘Season Of Legends’ will feature three legendary Pokémon, Therian Forme Tornadus, Thundurus and Landorus. The blogpost also hints that others legendary Pokémon will arrive in the game later in the season. Once the new season kicks off, players will be able to find different Mega-Evolved variants of Pokémon in Mega raids. Further details are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The new season also brings with it new Pokémon that will hatch from eggs. 2km eggs will spawn Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip and Budew, while Drowzee, Azurill and Munna will hatch from 5km Eggs. 10km eggs will produce Pokémon like Nincada and Alomomola.

The season’s hemisphere-exclusive Pokémon have also been announced. Northern hemisphere players will be able to find Tangela, Combee, Croagunk, Ducklett, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Scyther, Dratini and Cottonee in the wild.

In the Southern hemisphere, players will be able to discover Pokémon such as Mankey, Yanma, Buizel, Woobat, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Pineco, Bagon, and Ferroseed.

In other Pokémon GO news, popular streamer Ninja recently ended the Pokémon GO Kanto Tour raid by revealing that he had caught shiny variants of the game’s three original legendary bird Pokémon: Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres.