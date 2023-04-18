‘Pokémon Go’ developer announces new mobile game ‘Monster Hunter Now’

Niantic and Capcom have announced Monster Hunter Now, an augmented reality (AR) mobile game that will task players with fighting creatures from the Monster Hunter series in their neighbourhood.

In a similar vein to Niantic’s 2016 hit Pokémon Go, Monster Hunter Now will task players with exploring the real world to battle creatures taken from Capcom’s hack-and-slash series.

While the game will not launch until September this year, Niantic has shared that players can sign up here to have a shot at playing the game’s closed betas ahead of launch.

As for what the game will be about, Now will continue the series’ tradition of hunting down monsters, which will offer materials that can be used to improve players’ gear and take on larger battles.

While Monster Hunter games have traditionally placed an emphasis on lengthier fights that can chew through scenery, Niantic has confirmed that battles in Now will last a maximum of 75 seconds — putting more of an emphasis on the casual style of play the studio is known for.

Elaborating, Ryozo Tsujimoto – producer for the Monster Hunter series at Capcom – shared: “Niantic’s AR technology delivers a ‘here and right now’ hunting experience, something that can be played casually, while honoring the gameplay and hunting action that only Monster Hunter can offer.”

Tsujimoto also confirmed that players will hunt down monsters with the help of a Palico, the long-time feline companions who have helped players in prior titles.

John Hanke, Niantic’s founder and CEO, added that players can expect “fantastical creatures, engrossing hunting and opportunities for teamwork, with the best possible graphics on mobile devices”.

Niantic’s latest game comes months after the studio launched NBA All-World, a basketball-oriented mobile game that challenged players with building their own NBA teams.