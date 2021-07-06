‘Pokémon GO’ has surpassed £3.6billion in revenue since launch

Pokémon GO has earned more than £3.6billion ($5billion USD) in revenue since originally launching in the summer of 2016.

According to Store Intelligence data gathered by Sensor Tower, Niantic has generated £724,000 ($1billion USD) on average each year since the AR game launched.

This also means that Pokémon GO is the global leader in the Geolocation AR category, picking up £549.4million ($641.6million USD) in the first half of 2021.

“Pokémon GO generated record revenue from player spending in 2020,” the report reads, “picking up £$1.3billion globally, a rise of 41 per cent year-over-year.”

The United States is reportedly the No. 1 revenue generator for Pokémon GO, making £1.3billion $1.9billion or 36.6 per cent of its lifetime player spending in the country, while Japan ranks in No.2 with “32 per cent” and Germany at “5.4 per cent”.

The data also details that 77 per cent of the game’s total installs were from Android users with spending only accounting for 52.8 per cent suggesting Apple users spend more on microtransactions in-game.

Earlier this month, Niantic announced Bidoof Day for Pokémon GO where players got to choose between different outcomes for a Special Research quest.

Meanwhile, a U.S. military newspaper recently published an article on soldiers leaving their base in Afghanistan, which happened to have a large Pokémon Go community.

In other news, Nintendo has just announced the brand-new Nintendo Switch (OLED edition) which is set to launch alongside Metroid Dread on October 8.

The console is retailing for $349 on launch in the US, with no UK price set and will be available in a white version or in classic red and blue.