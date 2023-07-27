‘Pokémon Go’-style ‘Monster Hunter Now’ launches in September

Monster Hunter Now, a mobile spin-off of the Capcom series, will be launching worldwide in September. Pre-registration is live now for iOS and Android devices with rewards once a certain number of sign-ups is surpassed.

As an augmented reality (AR) game, Monster Hunter Now is comparable to Pokémon Go, and is in fact developed by Niantic too. Whereas the main Monster Hunter games are notorious for their intricate and lengthy battles with the beasts, this game’s encounters will last a maximum of 75 seconds, which is much more suited for casual, curious fans.

The monsters included in Monster Hunter Now are the Anjanath, Barroth, Diablos, Great Girros, Great Jagras, Jyuratodus, Kulu-Ya-Ku, Legiana, Paolumu, Pukei-Pukei, Rathalos, Rathian and Tobi Kadachi.

In order to take them down, players have access to a bow, light bowgun, sword and shield, great sword, long sword and hammer. Palicos – the feline-looking allies that assist the player in the series by cooking and crafting – will also appear.

“Niantic’s AR technology delivers a ‘here and right now’ hunting experience, something that can be played casually, while honoring the gameplay and hunting action that only Monster Hunter can offer,” said producer Ryozo Tsujimoto in a previous announcement.

Those intrigued by Monster Hunter Now‘s premise are able to pre-register ahead of the game’s launch on September 14. Niantic has assured that if 500,000 players sign up, all players receive a global reward of 10 potions and 3 paintballs.

Should 5million sign ups be surpassed, all players are granted 10,000 Zenny and a 1,000-slot inventory expansion. According to CEO John Hanke, Monster Hunter Now players will be treated to “fantastical creatures, engrossing hunting and opportunities for teamwork, with the best possible graphics on mobile devices”.

