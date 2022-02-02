Pokémon launches official sound library following Nintendo “copyright strike”

It’s been announced that Pokémon has launched an official sound library of tracks from the original Diamond & Pearl games, free for fans to download and use.

It follows Nintendo’s recent “copyright strike” that saw thousands of Youtube videos containing songs from a variety of games, removed from the platform.

GilvaSunner’s Youtube channel has over 470,000 subscribers and featured a variety of video game original soundtracks (OST), including The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, Super Smash Bros. and Kirby. However earlier this week, they received over 3500 “copyright blocks” which forced the removal of thousands of videos.

In 2019, they asked Nintendo to “please put your soundtracks on Spotify and/or other music streaming services. Namco, Square, Capcom and others have already seen the light, when will you?” but as it stands, it’s still impossible to legally listen to a bulk of Nintendo’s music outside of their games.

Actually uploading this on Twitter bc why not

Also bc @Future2KH got DMCA'd so yeah pic.twitter.com/QhAabYDqMb — Luis (@AkkumuLBC) March 8, 2021

However today (February 2) it’s been announced that Pokémon will be sharing the soundtrack to the original Diamond & Pearl games via an official Sound Library.

“All the music you love from the original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games is now available to listen to AND download for use in personal video and music creation,” reads the tweet, with 149 tracks available on the platform. Check it out here.

Announcing the Pokémon DP Sound Library! 🎶 All the music you love from the original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games is now available to listen to AND download for use in personal video and music creation. 🎧 Tune in: https://t.co/jtypxqVG5o pic.twitter.com/5r3rTtmcjn — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 2, 2022

Following the strike though, Gilvasunner has announced they will be deleting their channel this Friday (February 4).

Writing on Twitter, they said: “Hi everyone, after the 1300 copyright blocks from Nintendo a few days ago, the YT channel received another 2200 blocks today (with likely many more to follow). After thinking about this a lot over the past few days, I’ve decided that at this point it’s really not worth it to keep the channel up any longer, and will therefore delete the GilvaSunner YouTube channel (or what’s left of it) this coming Friday.”

“There are many different opinions over what is happening and that’s fine! I can understand pretty much all sides. I know this is disappointing to read for a lot of you, but I hope you can respect my decision to want to move on at this point.”

In other news, the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards include a reworking of a song originally featured in 1996’s Kirby SuperStar, with Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman are nominated for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for their arrangement of ‘Meta Knight’s Revenge’.