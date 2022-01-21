Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases next week and is now available to download. Preorders come with a free set of 30 Heavy Balls.

The upcoming open-world Pokémon Legends: Arceus is now available to preload on the Nintendo Switch. The information was spotted and tweeted by Serebii.net.

The game will be available in a staggered rollout by region. Players can now purchase the game and download it in advance of the release on January 28, when the game will be playable. All players who download the game from the eShop before Match will receive a serial code for 30 Heavy Balls. The download size is 6GB, so make sure you have enough space on your console.

Early impressions of Pokémon Legends: Arceus have begun to surface as well. “It’s safe to say that this game is completely different from previous titles. The first thing that impressed me when I started playing was the exhilarating feeling of moving around freely in the vast field,” said one.

The same report discusses a boss battle against brand new Pokémon, Kleavor, which saw the player attempting to hit the creature with food to calm it down. It was described as “surprisingly difficult for a Pokémon game”.

Arceus’ new battling system “successfully combines the action of this title with traditional Pokémon battles, said Game Watch. [It’s] highly accomplished, and I especially appreciate the fact that Pokémon battles are ‘a means to a different end’, which fits the worldview of the game.”

