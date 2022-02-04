‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ reaches 6.5million players worldwide

Nintendo has announced that franchise revamp Pokémon Legends: Arceus has now reached over 6.5million players across the globe.

Released last week on January 28, the newest Pokémon entry adopts a more open world-type approach to the traditional formula, and players look to be onboard with the new direction.

The title even accounted for almost half of all boxed game sales in the UK the week it launched, and joined other Nintendo Switch titles to dominate the sales as a whole.

“Thank you to the more than 6.5million explorers worldwide who have already embarked on an exciting new adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus,” wrote the official Nintendo of America Twitter.

Thank you to the more than 6.5 million explorers worldwide who have already embarked on an exciting new adventure in #PokemonLegendsArceus! We hope you're loading up on more potato mochi before your next research mission! pic.twitter.com/u1MKRHkhhD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 4, 2022

Whilst the release date of the new Pokémon title means there was no major data in the most recent financial reports for Nintendo, there were some other notable milestones and statements made.

Unsurprisingly, the Nintendo Switch has now outsold the Wii, with a few years left on its life cycle. At 103.54million, the Switch is Nintendo’s highest selling home console – although it’s also technically a hybrid of a portable one – behind the 154.02million units sold of the Nintendo DS.

Elsewhere, Nintendo recently forced the takedown of thousands of YouTube videos featuring its game’s music, it released a free official sound library of Pokémon tracks that can be used for “personal video and music creation”.

Now, the channel that had the copyright strikes has announced that it will be closing down, and it will apparently be deleted today (February 4).

In other news, it looks like Nintendo has hinted towards backwards compatibility for its next console after the Switch. “Into sixth year of Switch and we are maintaining momentum, we are looking at how to expand and grow this 100million users, leading into next-gen device,” said the company.