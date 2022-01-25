‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ trailer teases Hisuian starter evolutions

A new trailer ahead of the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch has teased the Hisuian evolutions of the starter Pokémon.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases later this week on January 28, and Nintendo has provided yet another round of teases and extra information. This time, the three starters are Cyndaquil, Rowlet and Oshawott, with each coming from a different generation of game in the mainline Pokémon series.

In the newest trailer for the game (which can be viewed below), there’s a very brief glimpse at the silhouettes of the Hisuian versions of each starter. At the 1:37 mark, there’s a less than one-second glimpse at each.

Hisui refers to the Sinnoh region from generation four, as it was known before it became Sinnoh. Here there are plenty of new versions of Pokémon with alternate appearances and type matchups, including Growlithe.

First impressions of Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the Japanese press are saying it is “completely different from previous titles,” and that the ability to move freely around in the environment makes the game feel fresh.

There’s also been an extended 13 minutes of gameplay released as well, it’s explained that there are many different types of Pokémon in the wild that all have their own personality. This means that players will need to think about how they approach and catch them. Some will be at ease with the player, while some will require the player to be sneaky.

Aggressive Pokémon appear to turn Pokémon Legends: Arceus more traditional, as if the player fails the catch them they will be launched into Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ version of battles.

In other news, it appears as though the input lag for Nintendo 64 games on the Switch has been improved.