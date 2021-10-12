‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ will not be fully open-world, devs confirm

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will not have a fully open world. Instead, the map will be segmented into separate Monster Hunter-style open-world areas.

In a statement to Kotaku, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will not have the completely open world that fans may have been expecting. Elaborating, the company stated:

“In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Jubilife Village will serve as the base for surveying missions. After receiving an assignment or a request and preparing for their next excursion, players will set out from the village to study one of the various open areas of the Hisui region.”

“After they finish the survey work, players will need to return once more to prepare for their next task. We look forward to sharing more information about exploring the Hisui region soon.”

Going from the statement, this means that the game will operate similarly to later games in the Monster Hunter series, where players are sent out from a central hub to complete missions in a zoned open area and cannot travel freely between areas.

Fans first realised that Pokémon Legends: Arceus may not be open-world in the style of Breath Of The Wild last week when screenshots of the game caused Serebii.net’s Joe Merrick to note that it was looking “increasingly clear that Pokémon Legends: Arceus may not be fully open-world” and instead would have “segmented open areas”.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. Last month (September 28), The Pokémon Company released trailers for the new class of “Noble Pokémon” that players will be able to find in the game.

