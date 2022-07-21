‘Pokémon’ plush toys revealed in Squishmallow collaboration

The Pokémon Company is teaming up with the huggable-plush toys known as Squishmallows to release a line of the soft pillows based on a series of Pokémon.

Squishmallows initially teased the collaboration on Twitter yesterday (July 20), with the full reveal set for some point during San Diego Comic-Con – which runs between July 21 and 24.

As of publication, Pokémon global brand manager Aaron Margolin has shared some images of the collaboration and implied that there are multiple waves of it on the way, starting with iconic generation one Pokémon Pikachu and Gengar.

It’s not just Pikachu! Here’s Wave 1 of our Pokémon Squishmallows! pic.twitter.com/vIP3BCekQr — Aaron Margolin (@Aaron_Margolin) July 21, 2022

“The whole team is THRILLED with how excited everyone is for these plushes,” said Margolin. “The entire team put so much work into this collaboration, but a major shoutout goes to plush designer Joanne Shin who designed both Pikachu and Gengar!”

According to squishalert.app on Instagram, two more Squishmallows are set to release later this year as well, in the form of Togepi and Snorlax. All will be available in 14 inches, with Snorlax and Togepi also available in 20 inches as well. That said, the only confirmed Pokémon so far are Pikachu and Gengar, which should be coming to the online Pokémon Centre at some point soon.

Squishmallows are essentially cuddly plush toys that come in a round shape with colourful animal designs. It’s already crossed over with Disney and Hello Kitty, with the popular toy now seen almost everywhere.

On top of the confirmed Genera and Pikachu, it looks like multiple waves will be following up the initial release down the line, with more fan-favourite Pokémon to choose from.

