‘Pokémon’ Presents livestream announced for next week with glitchy teaser

The Pokémon Company announced that there will be a Pokémon Presents livestream scheduled for August 8, and the teaser showed the iconic logo glitching in and out.

It will be a 35 minute long broadcast, said the company, and it is assumed that this is going to divulge details on Pokémon Scarlet & Violet‘s new expansions. However, the “m” in “Pokémon” glitches first before the rest of the logo is revealed in purple neon light. Check it out below:

Advertisement

Some fans are suggesting that it’s to do with Mewtwo, as the “m” splits into two. A popular theory among fans is that the games should explore a possible Pokémon Legends: Mewtwo in the same style as Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Of course, Mewtwo is a relatively recent creation in the timeline of the world unlike Arceus who is thought to be the originator of the entire universe.

Mewtwo was formed from the embryo of a pregnant Mew that was found in Guyana following a huge level of genetic modification. If the game were to stick to that story, it would be a more modern open world exploration of the country with its own regional forms for Pokémon.

Alternatively, the purple might be in line with the titles of the next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet downloadable content (DLC) to come to the game. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is segmented into two parts, the first being The Teal Mask and the second being The Indigo Disk.

A slew of leaks suggested that these DLCs will welcome 16 new Pokémon to Scarlet & Violet, with seven added in The Teal Mask. Eight will arrive with The Indigo Disk and the remaining one could be a new mythical type of monster. Speculation is sure to be laid to rest with the presentation on August 8.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Larian Studios is working to resolve the persistent saving bug that Baldur’s Gate 3 players are facing with a roster of possible fixes.