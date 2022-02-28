‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Pokémon Violet’ announced for Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet have been announced for the Nintendo Switch.

Revealed yesterday (February 27) as part of the Pokémon Presents livestream, the newest games in the franchise will launch on the Nintendo Switch in late 2022.

In a YouTube trailer, the games appear to be similar in style to Arceus compared to previous games. The trailer also showed off several classics like Pikachu as well as three new starter creatures. These three are now known as Partner Pokémon according to the video.

The starters include a grass-type monster called Sprigatito which looks like a cat. There is also a fire-type crocodile-esque creature called Fuecoco. Finally, there’s a water-type one called Quaxly – a duck that looks absolutely adorable. Alongside them, the trailer also depicts favourites like Pikachu and Meowth.

On what to expect, fans will be able to “explore an open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness,” and both games will be compatible with Pokémon Home, a service that lets players bring their favourite creatures from other games across.

That’s all we know about the two titles so far. The trailer ends calling them “an all-new entry” to the series and states they will be released in late 2022.

The games were the only new titles announced as part of the livestream.

