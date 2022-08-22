‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ reveals Battle Stadium ranked PvP

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has finally detailed its player versus player (PvP) functionality. Players will be able to battle it out in the Battle Stadium in Casual, Ranked and Online Competitions.

Battle Stadium was revealed shortly after the Pokémon World Championship 2022 event last weekend (August 21). During the event, a trailer was shown that revealed a new Pokémon called Cyclizar, along with new battle items and moves.

Over on the official Pokémon website, a post then went up detailing Battle Stadium, the new format for battling other players. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to access this mode, which has three battle types available: Casual, Ranked and Online Competitions. Here’s what each one involves:

Casual – Low-stakes battles in which results are not recorded. Any Pokémon can be used.

Ranked – Your rank will change depending on your battle results. Trainers are sorted into tiers based on their ranks, with Master Ball Tier being the highest achievable rank.

Online Competitions – This is broken into two types of competition. Official Competitions can involve different rules and task players with ranking higher than other competitors, while Friendly Competitions are custom matches that can be set up by players.

Another interesting feature of Battle Stadium is the Rental Teams option. Players will be able to borrow Battle Teams by inputting IDs that have been shared online. they’ll also be able to build their own Battle Teams and make it available for Pokémon Trainers all over the world to use.

