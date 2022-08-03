‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ to feature rideable legendaries and three different storylines

During a recent Pokémon Presents livestream, a whole load of new information about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was shared by The Pokémon Company

The presentation confirmed that the games would be “open-world” RPGs set in the Paldea region.

Unlike previous Pokémon games which only task players with the goal of defeating various gyms before challenging the associated league, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will feature “three grand stories”.

The first sees the player enroll in an academy (each title will have its own unique school and teacher) before they’re tasked with an “independent study project – the treasure hunt”.

Based on the trailer, this challenge is similar to other Pokémon games, where players must catch and train a team of Pokémon before defeating 8 gym leaders and a series of league matches – however, there’s no set path for these gyms.

It’s promised that the other two stories will “hold many surprises” and that how you play Pokémon Scarlet And Violet is “all up to you.”

Elsewhere in the presentation, two new legendary Pokémon were revealed. Koraidon and Miraidon can both “change forms when needed” allowing players to use them as a form of transport, with these Pokémon capable of traveling across land, sea and air.

It’s also been confirmed that Scarlet and Violet will feature regional versions of existing Pokémon like Wooper, while new creatures Fidough and Cetitan were also revealed.

The game will also include a four-player co-op mode and a new Tera dynamic.

The terastal phenomenon “makes Pokémon shine like gems” and will boost their type as well as making their attacks stronger. All Pokémon are able to “terastallize”, though those with a special “tera type” will be able to change type. For example, some Pikachu will become flying type, while there’s a chance Eevee could become a water or fire type, instead of normal. This also opens up tera raid battles, which can host up to four players and won’t be turn based.

According to The Pokémon Company, “we’ve kept all the things you love about Pokémon, while evolving the adventure you can have”.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set for release November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.