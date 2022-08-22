‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ trailer shows off new Pokémon Cyclizar and battling

A brand new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet shows off Cyclizar, a normal/dragon Pokémon that can be ridden like a bicycle. The trailer also focuses heavily on battling, and was revealed during the 2022 Pokémon World Championships (August 21)

This is the best look at battling we’ve gotten so far for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with several new items being detailed along with a closer look at how Terastallizing works.

Cyclizar is the latest Pokémon to be revealed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and looks to be a rideable Pokémon much like the game’s Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon. The official Pokémon website describes Cyclizar as follows:

Advertisement

“Cyclizar can sprint at over 70 mph while carrying a human. Its extremely hard head and thick, lithe tail are not only useful for maintaining balance and absorbing shocks while sprinting—they also provide effective ways to attack during battles.​”

Cyclizar was seen battling in the trailer, and used a new move called Shed Tail to absorb damage while switching to another party member. New battle items were detailed as well, including the following:

Mirror Herb: Copies an opponent’s stat increases when consumed

Copies an opponent’s stat increases when consumed Covert Cloak: This hooded cloak conceals the holder, protecting it from the additional effects of moves.

This hooded cloak conceals the holder, protecting it from the additional effects of moves. Loaded Dice: Makes multi strike moves more likely to hit more times

In addition to these new items, a new move called Tera Blast was revealed. It changes type when the user has Terastallized. Terastallizing is a new system which debuts in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It essentially allows a Pokémon to change its type, which is obviously extremely useful in battle.

Perhaps most interesting is Cyclizar’s look and form, which seems to be a precursor to the game’s Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon. Additionally, the three Pokémon share the ability to be used as a mount for players – suggesting there is a deeper connection between the three.

Advertisement

The Pokémon Company has yet to confirm anything, but it does look like Cyclizar could be related to Koraidon and Miraidon in some way.

In other gaming news, a new video featuring in-game footage for WB Montréal’s Gotham Knights appears to be dividing fans ahead of the game’s release.