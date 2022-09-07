‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’ reveals new ‘Pokémon’ and villains in detailed trailer

A new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has revealed more about the three different adventures that await players in this open-world game.

Encouraging players to “go where you want, and do what it is you really wanna do the most,” Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will feature “three grand stories” after players enrol in an academy.

It was previously confirmed that one of these stories will see players out to defeat a series of gym leaders before taking on a series of league battles, but the new trailer has shared more details about other storylines.

The trailer introduces Starfall Street (which will see players “face off against rebellious students”) and antagonists Team Star, who are described as the school’s troublemakers. They’re led by boss Mela who rides some sort of disco truck and uses fire-type monsters.

The trailer then reveals the Path Of Legends which sees players tasked with seeking out the legendary Herba Mystica before they cross paths with a giant Klawf, AKA the Stony Cliff Titan. “No Klawf has got any business being that big,” says your companion Arven.

As well as Klawf, the trailer also revealed new fire-ghost-type Ceruledge and the fire-psychic-type Armarouge.

More information about the Victory Road challenge is also shown in the trailer, with players tasked with finding Sunflora before they’re able to challenge the gym leader. The subsequent battle also shows off the Tera dynamic. The terastal phenomenon “makes Pokémon shine like gems” and will boost their type as well as making their attacks stronger.

According to The Pokémon Company, “we’ve kept all the things you love about Pokémon, while evolving the adventure you can have”.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are set for release November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo has also confirmed details of a special Pokémon Scarlet & Violet version of the Nintendo Switch OLED. According to a tweet, the special edition “includes a dock displaying Legendary Pokémon Koraidon & Miraidon, special illustrations of the partner Pokémon on the back, and specially-designed Joy-Con controllers.” It will be available November 4.

