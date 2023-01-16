‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’ will finally add Greninja later this month

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Greninja will finally be available in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Released last year, Scarlet & Violet introduced 107 new Pokémon to the game, with 293 existing Pokémon also available to catch. Now though, the ninja Pokémon Greninja will now be available to catch via an upcoming 7-star Tera Raid.

Confirmed last week, the limited-time event was announced as featuring a mystery Pokémon but it’s now been announced that Greninja will be the star of the hardest Tera Raid.

The limited-time event will start on January 27 and run until January 29. During that time, Greninja will only be catchable once per save file. The event will also return on February 10 and run until February 12.

Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Poison Tera Type Greninja. Runs from January 27th through January 29th and February 10th through February 12th Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/L0Nc0ZMnRe — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 16, 2023

Players on Reddit are already working out the best team to take out the Water/Dark Pokémon

Following the Greninja raids, a Valentine’s Day raid will run from February 13 to 15 and feature Tandemaus with a fairy Tera type.

It’s also been confirmed (via Serebii.net) that an update is coming to the game next month, aiming to fix various bugs and add “functionality”.

Released last November, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet went on to sell over 10million copies in its first few days.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is a frustrating beast. I’ve enjoyed my time with it, and if you’re a Poké-fan you won’t begrudge it for the technical issues and design flaws, but it’s impossible to recommend when it feels so half-baked.”

“There are good ideas here, but it feels like it would have benefited if developer Game Freak had been given a little more time to refine the numerous ideas here.”

