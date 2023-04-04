‘Pokémon Stadium’ is coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week

Nintendo 64 game Pokémon Stadium is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service this month.

Pokémon Stadium will launch for the Nintendo Switch next Wednesday (April 12), and will be playable through the console’s Nintendo 64 app.

The news was announced by Nintendo today (April 4), with the company sharing a trailer for the game on YouTube. You can watch it below:

To play Pokémon Stadium, fans will need a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which gives access to the Switch’s Nintendo 64 emulator.

Pokémon Stadium was first released in 1999, but was not launched outside of Japan until 2000.

Instead of tasking players with exploring a region of the Pokémon world and catching a party of Pokémon to use, Stadium puts more emphasis on successive trainer battles.

While the original version of Stadium allowed fans to create their parties using imported Pokémon from Game Boy cartridges, Nintendo has clarified that the Switch version will not have this feature enabled.

“Pokémon Stadium gives trainers a ringside seat for heated 3-D arena battles,” reads Nintendo’s store page for Stadium. “Pokémon Trainers are able to conduct turn-based battles similar to the Game Boy versions of Pokémon, but outrageous animation sequences and flashy special attack effects will make your Pokémon come to life like never before.”

Stadium is the latest game that Nintendo has added to its Nintendo 64 app, and it joins the likes of Banjo-Kazooie, The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, and Super Mario 64.

Two Pokémon games – Snap and Puzzle League – are already available through the subscription service, while this page has confirmed that Pokémon Stadium 2 will be added in the future.

In other Nintendo news, the company has announced that it will repair Joy-Con drifting problems for free in the UK.