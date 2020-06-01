‘Pokemon Sword and Shield’ DLC news to be announced tomorrow

The Pokémon Company has announced that more information about its upcoming expansions for Pokemon Sword and Shield is coming tomorrow at 9am BST.

The announcement was made by The Pokémon Company on Twitter, which is the first update fans have received since the Nintendo Direct Mini back in March.

Both expansions are set to incorporate massive changes to Pokémon Sword and Shield by adding brand new environments, Pokémon, as well as other yet unknown improvements to the game.

The first expansion, entitled ‘The Isle of Armor’ is set to release some time this month, and the second, ‘The Crown Tundra’, is aimed for a release closer to the end of the year.

‘The Isle of Armor’ is set around a dojo where players will be able to hone their skills and receive the legendary Pokémon, Kubfu. The adventure will see players explore two towers filled with challenges for them and their Pokémon to undertake. Completing these tower challengers will reward players with new evolutions of Kubfu.

A recent datamine on the Pokémon Home app seemed to hint that the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC would add 21 new items and moves, as well as possible additional Pokémon alongside Kubfu.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is the latest entry in the series and is out now for the Nintendo Switch. The expansion pass is also available via the Nintendo eShop, granting access to both DLCs as they become available.