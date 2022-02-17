‘Pokémon TCG Live’ gets a limited beta later this month

The Pokémon Company has announced that it will be hosting a limited beta for its upcoming TCG.

Pokémon TCG Live will be available on PC, macOS, and mobile devices running iOS and Android. This new release will replace Pokémon TCG Online, and all servers will be shut down ahead of the new launch.

While there is no release date stated, Candian players will participate in an upcoming beta later this month (via PCGamesN). According to the support page for Pokémon TCG Online, “Starting February 22, 2022, Canadian players can access the limited beta on mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play, and on Windows PC and macOS devices by downloading the app from Pokemon.ca/TCGL (link will go live on February 22, 2022). They will also be able to enjoy cross-platform play during the testing period.”

Progress from the beta will be carried over to the full release, and players will have the option of migrating their Pokémon TCG Online collection to the new game. However, once this is done, users will no longer access their cards in the current version of the game. The new game will also feature cross-save, allowing players to use their desktops or mobile devices interchangeably and continue building the same collection of cards.

In other Pokémon news, Nintendo announced that Pokémon Legends: Arceus has sold more than 6.5 million copies since its launch in January. During the game’s first week of sale, it accounted for almost half of all boxed game sales in the UK.

Elsewhere, a new update for Lost Ark adds a new server and fixes an issue causing players to get kicked from queues. The new Europe West server will be visible for players but will not yet be ready for players to join.