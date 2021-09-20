‘Pokémon Trading Card Game Live’ app announced for PC and mobile

The Pokémon Company has announced Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, a new digital version of the popular card game coming soon to PC and mobile.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live is a new free-to-play app for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices launching worldwide. The developer released a short gameplay trailer demonstrating what the game will look like on the app as well as on PC including a new user interface and matchmaking – the layout looks similar to that of Magic: The Gathering.

The app will allow you to compile an extensive card collection that you can use to build decks and use them in battle. Players will also be able to scan code cards, purchase in-game booster packs and participate in daily quests.

Advertisement

In addition, Trading Card Game Live will be able to create their own Pokémon trainer and fully customise them with a collection of assorted appearance options.

You can check out the debut trailer below:

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live doesn’t have an official release date at this moment, but the developer will reveal additional details later on down the road and asks fans to look out for future announcements.

In July, The Pokémon Company released another free-to-play multiplayer game, Pokémon Unite. The MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) is currently available for mobile devices and Nintendo Switch and features 5 vs. 5 real-time gameplay and obtainable Pokémon.

Last week (September 16), Pokémon Unite reached 9 million downloads after less than two months since launching. In celebration, the developer awarded players with a free gift of 2000 Aeos tickets to spend in the in-game shop.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, miHoYo has released a new demo trailer for Genshin Impact‘s upcoming playable character Sangonomiya Kokomi.