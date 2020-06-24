‘Pokémon Unite’ is a ‘League Of Legends’ inspired MOBA

A multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) has been announced titled Pokémon Unite which is coming to smart devices and Nintendo Switch.

The news came in today’s (June 24) Pokémon Presents showcase from CEO of The Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara. The company has partnered with Tencent Games who have worked on titles such as Call Of Duty: Mobile and will bring the new MOBA to life. There is no confirmed release date yet.

Players will engage in 5 vs. 5 battles in real-time combat. Pokémon Unite is a free-to-start game where players will have to cooperate as a team to achieve victory. Pokémon can be caught, levelled-up, fight and evolve.

The presentation also detailed how matches will run with a full gameplay demonstration of a battle. As Pokémon evolve they will learn new moves which can help you in the heat of battle. The objective is to hold multiple control points as possible whilst defending them against the enemy team.

You can check out the announcement trailer below:

The free-to-play Pokémon Café Mix was also released today for Nintendo Switch and smart devices after being announced last week. In Pokémon Café Mix players will helm their own café while completing puzzles to advance and unlock new items.

A successor to the Nintendo 64 classic Pokémon Snap was also announced during a presentation last week. The game which is titled New Pokémon Snap will equip players with a camera to explore the natural environments where Pokémon reside as they try to frame the perfect photo for the best score.

In other Pokémon news, the first expansion for Pokémon Sword & Shield was recently released. NME reviewed the new content and described it as “a short but sweet addition”.