‘Pokémon Unite’ is adding Decidueye next week

The next playable Pokémon has been announced for Pokémon Unite, and it’s Grass/Ghost type Decidueye.

Coming to the game on November 19, a video showing off the ranged attacker’s moves can be seen below. This means Decidueye is coming to the game the same day that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl both release.

Decidueye is battling in style! Check out some of their moves in our Character Spotlight, and get ready to compete in #PokemonUNITE on 11/19! pic.twitter.com/K0wt5pSoym — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) November 12, 2021

Whilst no official information has been given about Deciueye’s moveset in Pokémon Unite, it definitely looks as though the focus will be on giving them ranged moves. Some of the footage shows what appears to be razor leaf, as it fires both in front and behind. Decidueye’s Unite move also looks to do a long ranged fast attack in a small funnel, which concludes with one final sweeping attack.

Users on Reddit have already been pointing out that the Attacker battle type in the game has the most available Pokémon, whilst Speedster, All-Rounder and Supporter only have four available Pokémon each.

According to another comment on the post about Decidueye’s inclusion on Reddit, a datamine has revealed the expected cost of the Pokémon to be 10,000 Aeos Coins, although this has not been verified elsewhere.

In case you missed it, it was revealed last month that the reason Pokémon Unite doesn’t show the score during a match is to stop players from quitting. Producer Masaaki Hoshino said “the matches last 10 minutes and players have the possibility of making a comeback, so we wanted people to play without giving up to the very end.”

In other news, Pokémon Go has upset players after new gyms and PokéStop spots were deleted from the game. A bug had accidentally created the new locations, which players were then spending real time and money on, only for some of them to be removed.