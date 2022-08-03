Pokémon World Championships 2022 to include ‘Pokémon Go’ and ‘Unite’

It’s been confirmed that for the first time, the Pokémon World Championships 2022 will include tournaments for both Pokémon Go and Pokémon Unite.

Taking to London for the first time, the Pokémon World Championships 2022 are set to run from August 18 to 21.

Invited players will be able to compete for the title of World Champion in the official Trading Card Game, Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokken Tournament DX, as well as newly introduced contests in Pokémon Go and Pokémon Unite.

Advertisement

To accommodate all the players coming to London for this event and to celebrate the return of the World Championships, play for all featured titles will be stretched across several days of the event period. All championship games will also be livestreamed via Twitch.

The winner of the Pokémon Go tournament will walk away with $10,000 (£8200) while the winning team in Unite will split $100,000 (£82,000).

For more information about competing or spectating, head here.

To coincide with the Pokémon World Championships 2022, a special pop-up store will also be appearing at London’s ExCel centre from August 17 to 21, featuring exclusive merch, photo opportunities, themed areas, advanced timeslot reservations and a virtual queuing system for walk-ups.

The Pokémon Center Pop-Up Store is coming to the Pokémon World Championships at ExCeL London from August 17–21! 👀 The store features exclusive merch, photo opportunities, themed areas, advance timeslot reservations and a virtual queuing system for walk-ups. pic.twitter.com/2jSyWnkSub — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) July 27, 2022

Advertisement

Both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Pokémon World Championships were cancelled due to COVID.

The Pokémon World Championships first began in 2004 and focused primarily on the Pokémon Trading Card Game, but has since grown to include dedicated competitions for the mainline video game series and Pokken Tournament DX.

To celebrate the first anniversary of Unite, The Pokémon Company are adding new Pokémon, features, events, and campaigns to the title.

The celebrations will include new quick battle mode Pika Party, which transforms all the Pokémon on the field into yellow electric mice and elsewhere Ultra Beast Buzzwole is being added to the game.

The presentation also included new information about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including confirmation that the open-world RPG would feature “three grand stories” alongside rideable legendaries and regional versions of existing ‘mons.