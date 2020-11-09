Pokimane passes 6,000,000 followers on Twitch

Twitch streamer Pokimane has surpassed 6,000,000 followers on the platform, solidifying herself as Twitch’s most popular female streamer.

Currently boasting 6.3 million followers, Pokimane – real name Imane Anys – is the sixth most-followed streamer on Twitch — following closely behind Rubius and Myth, who have just under and just over seven million followers respectively.

There’s then a considerable gap to the top three, with Shroud clearing eight million, Tfue clearing nine and the most-followed streamer Ninja clearing an impressive 16 million followers.

While some streamers specialise in certain games (Ninja became famous through Fortnite, Shroud CS:GO and then Valorant), Pokimane has always played a variety of big hits and indie gems. This approach has allowed her to gain a wide range of followers, though recently she has been focussing on murder mystery puzzler Among Us.

Pokimane even has admirers in the US Congress: she recently featured in an all-star Twitch streaming event with several other famous streamers and Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. That stream peaked at 439,000 viewers on Ocasio-Cortez’s stream, making it one of the 20 most-watched broadcasts on the platform.

Pokimane also recently capped her donations at $5, saying anything higher was “unnecessary” and asking fans to send their donations to smaller streamers instead. Pokimane thanked her fans for helping her reach a position of financial security, and has encouraged fans to give less money to the big streamers in general.

She recently signed an exclusivity deal with Twitch, which was estimated by Kotaku to be worth $4.5m, and as such now has an entirely self-sustaining channel, so is no longer reliant on donations.