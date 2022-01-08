Pokimane gets 48-hour Twitch suspension for streaming ‘Avatar’

Incredibly popular Twitch streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys has received a 48-hour suspension from the platform after streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Anys’ Twitch channel is currently inactive, and after joking that “the fire nation attacked” on Twitter, she confirmed her channel has a 48-hour suspension, and that she’ll be back to streaming on Monday (January 10).

Currently the most followed female streamer on the platform, Anys has over 8.5million followers at the time of writing, and this is her first suspension. It’s more than likely that a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) strike was filed against Anys’ channel due to the Avatar: The Last Airbender watch party.

This takedown and suspension follows the major issues for all streamers across Twitch recently, concerning DMCA strikes for copyrighted music. The platform apologised for the DMCA-related music bans back in 2020, but it now appears that the same issue is arising through TV shows, as many streamers are engaging in the new “TV meta” on the platform.

The “TV meta” essentially sees Twitch streamers hosting TV show watching parties for their viewers, and whilst Anys isn’t the first to do it, her suspension during a 25,000 average concurrent viewers stream (according to TwitchTracker) looks to be just the beginning.

Anys will more than likely not be the only streamer to receive a suspension for engaging with the meta, and fellow streamer Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo has taken some quick steps to prevent the same from happening to him.

Rinaudo was also streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender at the same time, and since Anys’ suspension he has deleted his VODs of the watch party and stated that he is “done” with the meta.

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is also known for streaming games like League Of Legends, Valorant and Fortnite, and whether not she will re-engage with the TV meta remains to be seen.

