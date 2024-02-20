‘PowerWash Simulator’ gets a ‘Warhammer 40K’ DLC next week

PowerWash Simulator‘s Warhammer 40,000 downloadable content pack will launch next week, as announced by FuturLab and Square Enix.

Revealed in 2023, the DLC will involve the cleaning of the Ultramarines Land Raider, the Dark Angels Deathwing Redemptor Dreadnought, the Astra Militarum Rogal Dorn Tank, the House Hawkshroud Imperial Knight and the Blood Angels Thunderhawk.

“Deep in the Indomitus Crusade, relentless campaigns across the galaxy have imbued a variety of Imperial machines with a litany of dirt. As a member of the Adeptus Mechanicus, it is your singular honour to perform the ultimate purification protocol,” read the press release from FuturLab.

Also, there is a new MKII Aqua-Santica Arquebus power washer and a new Adeptus Mechanicus character model. All of the aforementioned will arrive for all platforms on February 27.

PowerWash Simulator has seen a number of themed DLCs such as Back To The Future, SpongeBob SquarePants, Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider.

As well as this, The Muckingham Files was a free update that added new tasks in the Mauka Aitu Desert like a Solar Water Plant and a Satellite Dish. Additionally, the bonus jobs in the base game got new narrative content that supplemented the main story.

This was followed up with The Muckingham Files 2 and the Santa’s Workshop seasonal map, all for free.

Rick Lane’s thoughts of the game before playing its early access version were initially sceptical regarding why a power washing simulator would be so successful on Steam.

“It sounds tremendously unappealing. But when the stream of water from my powerwasher’s nozzle sliced through the muck covering the van’s driver door, revealing the gleaming blue paint underneath, well, I felt like Neo seeing the Matrix,” he said.

In other gaming news, Helldivers 2 has buoyed Starship Troopers, one of the inspirations for the sci-fi shooter, to become one of the most popular movies online at the moment.