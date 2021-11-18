‘Pragmata’ has been delayed to 2023

Pragmata, the new dystopian game in development at Capcom, has been delayed until 2023.

In a new Twitter post last night (November 18), Capcom announced that its brand-new title will now launch in 2023 instead of 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

“Our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to shift the release window to 2023,” the publisher said.

Advertisement

The announcement video attached also shows one of the main characters from Pragmata showing a sign sharing the news with “Sorry” written on it–fans seem to think that this is one of the most creative ways for a studio to announce the news, despite its delay. However, Capcom also shared some new artwork alongside the news, which you can view below:

Pragmata was announced back in January 2021 with a cinematic trailer. The game doesn’t have a confirmed synopsis right now, but from the footage which fans got to see, it seems to be a mysterious sci-fi title. Many fans have compared its art direction to Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding due to its realistic facial capture.

Back in June, Capcom revealed some extra information about the game on Twitter, saying: “Pragmata will take you on an unforgettable adventure set in a dystopian near-future rendition of the Moon.”

Elsewhere, according to Capcom’s recent annual integrated report, some, upcoming DLC for Resident Evil Village could be available for free upon release. The publisher confirmed during E3 2021 that additional content is in development for the latest game in the franchise “by popular demand”, but there are no details as to what the DLC could entail.

Advertisement

In other news, Elden Ring players have found a way to breach the game’s out of bounds area.