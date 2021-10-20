Pre-release PC patch cuts ‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ install size

An upcoming patch for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will significantly reduce the amount of hard drive space the game takes up for PC players, developers have confirmed.

It had previously been reported that the PC version of the game would take up a staggering 150GB of storage, after developer Eidos-Montréal had updated the Steam listing for Guardians of the Galaxy with the triple-digit minimum storage requirement.

Thankfully for players with smaller drives or slower internet, that will no longer be the case. The game’s official Twitter account has posted an update saying that “the final size of the PC version of the game […] will not be 150GB”, and that the developers are “in the last stages of optimizing the final game”.

Advertisement

As a result, the game is set to weigh in at “approximately 80GB” when it launches on October 26. That’s still a hefty file size, but considerably less than some had feared, with the optimisation process cutting the storage requirement almost in half.

Hey everyone! We wanted to give you an update on the final size of the PC version of the game, which will not be 150 GB. The team is in the last stages of optimizing the final game and we can confirm the file size will be approximately 80 GB at launch. — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) October 19, 2021

The Steam page for Guardians of the Galaxy has now been updated, with the storage requirement down to 80GB for both minimum and recommended specifications. Publisher Square Enix also recommends a CPU equivalent to an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7-4790, 16GB RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1660 Super or Radeon RX 590 for the best performance of the game on PC.

It’s worth noting that compression and optimisation standards differ greatly between formats, and the game appears to take up even less space on console. The Guardians of the Galaxy Twitter account also replied to a user asking if the game would be smaller than Warzone on PS4, recommending “having around 50GB of available storage for PS4/PS5”.

Elsewhere, tech giant Facebook may be about to rebrand, with rumours circling that its new name could reflect how it sees its future in the metaverse more than social media.