President of South Korea congratulates SKT T1 on ‘League Of Legends’ Worlds victory

South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol has congratulated the SKT T1 team after their victory at League Of Legends Worlds.

Over the weekend, T1 defeated Weibo Gaming at the League Of Legends Worlds Final, which was hosted at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The event reportedly became the most-watched esports event of all time, with close to 6.5million viewers tuning in.

Following the tournament, Suk Yeol shared a statement about T1’s victory (translated by Ashley Kang on X).

“Dear T1, I wholeheartedly congratulate your first World Championship in seven years, your fourth World Championship,” he wrote, describing the win as “once again making South Korea renowned as the frontrunning country in esports.”

“Lee Sang-hyeok, Choi Woo-je, Moon Hyeon-jun, Lee Min-hyeong, Ryu Min-seok. The scenes of the five players united as a team brought great joy and moved the South Korean citizens as well as people across the globe,” he added.

He went on to promise that the South Korean government would offer “adamant support” to South Korea’s video game industry, so it can be “globally competitive and a frontrunner in the industry internationally.”

The opening ceremony to the League Of Legends Worlds final featured a performance from K-pop group NewJeans, who aired their song ‘Gods’ which is the official anthem for this year’s championships. Virtual boyband Heartsteel, which features EXO’s Baekhyun, Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI, Nigerian singer Tobi Lou and American musician Cal Scruby also made their live debut with debut single ‘Paranoia’.

T1 will be defending their victory next year, with the 2024 League Of Legends Worlds final taking place at London’s O2 Arena.

