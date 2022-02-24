Prime Gaming’s March games will feature ‘Madden NFL 22’

Twitch has announced which games will be joining the Prime Gaming subscription service in March.

In March, Prime Gaming members will be able to get their hands on seven new titles, including Madden NFL 22, Surviving Mars, Crypto: Against All Odds, Look Inside, Pesterquest, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, and The Stillness of the Wind.

Along with these main titles, more exclusive content and offers for several different online games are also up for grabs through the Prime Gaming Loot Page.

Advertisement

For starters, since the release of Amazon Games‘ MMO Lost Ark, nearly two million people have taken advantage of the exclusive in-game content. Before March arrives, there’s only a limited time for members to claim the offer.

Content for Red Dead Redemption Online, Dead By Deadlight, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Legends of Runeterra, Doom Eternal, and Grand Theft Auto Online content will also be offered to members. You can check out a detailed list of what’s on offer below:

Red Dead Redemption Online – Prime members can get 40 per cent off Semi-Automatic Pistol, 30 per cent off Established or Distinguished Bounty Hunter Role Item.

– Prime members can get 40 per cent off Semi-Automatic Pistol, 30 per cent off Established or Distinguished Bounty Hunter Role Item. Dead By Daylight – TBA

– TBA PUBG: Battlegrounds – Gold G-Coin Box, contraband coupon x 10, and polymer x 30

Gold G-Coin Box, contraband coupon x 10, and polymer x 30 Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic Chest and one Epic Wildcard.

Rare Prismatic Chest and one Epic Wildcard. DOOM Eternal – There Can Be Oni One Bundle Pack

– There Can Be Oni One Bundle Pack Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100k in-game currency.

Additional content will be offered throughout March, such as in-game items for Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Splitgate, SMITE, as well as a special Stealth Mode Bundle for Two Point Hospital.

The Prime Gaming games for February included the strategy game Stellaris, Double Kick Heroes, Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey, and more, as well as content for titles such as FIFA 22 and Rainbow Six Extraction.

Advertisement

In other news, Lost Ark is continuing to have issues with bots.