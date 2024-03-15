‘Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown’ roadmap promises new bosses, stories and permadeath

Ubisoft Montpellier has confirmed a post-release roadmap for Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown featuring new bosses, stories and game modes.

The Lost Crown, the first new Prince Of Persia game for 14 years, was released earlier this year and now Ubisoft has confirmed a series of updates set to come to the title over the next few months.

Warrior’s Path, the first of three free updates, is set to launch later this month, bringing a new speedrun mode and a permadeath mode to the game alongside new Sargon outfits.

The second, Boss Attack, is set to launch in Spring 2024 and will introduce more outfits and a boss rush mode to Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown. The third, Divine Trials, is set to come this summer and offer a number of new combat, puzzle and platform challenges.

Ubisoft has also confirmed a paid DLC will launch “later in 2024” to expand the story, with more details due soon.

Exciting news for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown! 🎉 Three free updates and one story DLC are on the horizon in the coming months. 📆 The first update arrives on March 20! What upcoming feature are you most excited about: speedrun mode, boss rush, or new challenges? pic.twitter.com/Rc0uhD0WGX — Prince of Persia™: The Lost Crown (@princeofpersia) March 13, 2024

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is a remarkable revival of a neglected series. Issues with tone and repetitive combat are outshined by a creative approach to platforming, while smart tweaks to the Metroidvania formula will make it easier for newcomers to jump into.”

Following the launch of The Lost Crown, which was featured as part of Ubisoft’s new premium subscription service, director of subscriptions Philippe Tremblay spoke about how gamers have got comfortable not owning their games.

“As people embrace that model [more], they will see that these games will exist, the service will continue, and you’ll be able to access them when you feel like. That’s reassuring,” he explained.

