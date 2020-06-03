‘Project Cars 3’ drifts into frantic action this summer – watch trailer

A reveal trailer for Slightly Mad Studio’s Project Cars 3 has been released.

Read More: How serious simulator games made their way into the mainstream

While the trailer doesn’t provide too much insight about the game, which is due for release this summer, it signals that races will take place both on circuits and in the streets, accompanied by in-depth customisation options and stunning in-game visuals.

Watch the full reveal trailer below.

Advertisement

The official description lists that players can “own, upgrade and customise hundreds of elite-brand road and race-cars, personalise your racing hero, then race your way up from weekend warrior to racing legend in stunning global locations”.

The official Twitter page for Project Cars has also announced that the game will be headed to PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Get ready to embark on #YourUltimateDriverJourney. Own, upgrade and customize elite-brand cars, personalize your racing hero and battle your way up from weekend warrior to racing legend in #ProjectCARS3. Summer 2020. PS4, Xbox One, PC.

Watch the trailer: https://t.co/Wj6IEZyGY9 pic.twitter.com/rU3tXHMQbT — Project CARS (@projectcarsgame) June 3, 2020

The Project Cars series embraces realistic driving controls, separating it from other racing competitors such as Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo. Since its initial release the series has built a strong community of fans over its past iterations, with strong critical reception across both previous installments.

The reveal arrives in a week where multiple game companies made the decision to postpone events due to ongoing nationwide protests. Sony recently announced it would not be going ahead with its presentation of the PlayStation 5, stating that it wants to “stand back and allow more important voices to be heard”.

Advertisement

Other companies also followed suit with EA postponing its Madden NFL 21 celebration and CD Projekt Red pushing back its Cyberpunk 2077 livestream.