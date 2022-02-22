‘Project Zomboid’ starts testing 100-player servers

Project Zomboid developer The Indie Stone is trying out 100-person servers, but notes that they won’t be in a stable position just yet.

As detailed in the patch notes for unstable branch 41.66 of Project Zomboid, the hardcore zombie survival game is trying to bump up server population caps from 32 players to 100.

This means that for anyone who opts into the back-up branch of Project Zomboid, 100-player servers are now available – The Indie Stone has stressed that bugs will be present and it’s important to back up any saves before trying them out.

Furthermore, the patch notes clarify that 100-player servers are in the early stages, and the default population cap will still remain at 32 for now, as “servers with more than 32 players will likely result in poor map streaming and desync.”

Along with the capacity for 100-player servers, The Indie Stone is also adding optional login queue support to help automatically manage limited server space. On the topic of server changes, branch 41.66 also adds automatic server backups and improved security.

The patch notes for branch 41.66 also includes lengthy lists of bug fixes, balance changes, and some new features. This includes being able to use radios to broadcast text and voice chat to other radios tuned to the same frequency, new server commands for controlling the weather, and a few more cooking recipes.

Beyond that, there’s lots of new things being tried out with the unstable branch – check The Indie Stone’s full 41.66 patch notes to see every change being made.

To opt-in to testing 41.66, right click Project Zomboid on Steam and go to properties. Then, go to the betas drop-down list and select the ‘unstable’ branch.

