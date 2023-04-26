‘Project Zomboid’ mods transform survival sim into ‘The Last Of Us’

Zombie survival simulator Project Zomboid has been modded to feature infected enemies, music and even the main menu from The Last Of Us.

While Project Zomboid‘s undead hordes usually consist of shambling zombies, The Last Of Us — Naughty Dog‘s post-apocalyptic action game that was adapted into a HBO series this year — pits survivors against those infected by the Cordyceps fungus, which grants unique abilities to some of its hosts.

Earlier in the month, Steam user drenidok uploaded The Last Of Us Infected, which adds four of these infected enemies to Project Zomboid: Runners, Stalkers, Clickers and Bloaters.

However, the mod isn’t for players who already struggle with Project Zomboid‘s difficulty. The mod’s most common enemy, Runners, are incredibly fast in comparison to Zomboid‘s regular zombies, while Stalkers are even stronger than Runners and are just as quick.

Likewise, Clickers — the infected that ambushed Joel, Ellie and Tess in HBO‘s TV show — can barely see, but are significantly tougher than the previous two infected types and have the advantage of using “pinpoint” hearing to hunt players down and kill them in just one hit.

Finally, the lumbering Bloaters will take “about 12 shotgun blasts” to take down, and just one hit from them will mean death for players. Luckily, these are the rarest enemy in the mod, with drenidok estimating just one in 100 zombies will be spawned in as a bloater.

In line with Naughty Dog’s game, the mod allows players to select when these unique infected types will start to appear in their Zomboid playthrough, as TLOU depicts it taking months — sometimes years — for some hosts to turn into the rarer types of infected.

The mod also works in tandem with Last Of Us: Project Fungi, a separate mod that makes zombies look like they have been infected with Cordyceps fungus.

It’s not the only The Last Of Us mod that has cropped up on Zomboid‘s Steam Workshop. This mod from Bernyll97 adds in a number of songs that appeared during HBO’s adaptation, while another mod swaps out Zomboid‘s main menu for TLOU‘s own.

Thanks to in-game settings, players can also tweak their playthrough to start many years after the zombie apocalypse, which gives Zomboid the overgrown look that The Last Of Us has.

The Last Of Us made its PC debut last month, but the former PlayStation exclusive was accused of being “unplayable” due to performance issues at launch.