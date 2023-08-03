Promoting ‘CS:GO’ gambling is prohibited on Twitch now

Twitch has now stopped streamers from highlighting or promoting Counter-Strike: Global Offensive skin gambling sites in their content, per an addition to its Community Guidelines.

Twitch’s Community Guidelines were updated on August 2 to reflect the change. “Promotion or sponsorship of skins gambling is prohibited under our policy,” read the answer to the question of whether or not skins gambling in any game is allowed on the streaming service.

Furthermore, streamers cannot “share a referral code to a slots site with your chat, include a banner with a link to online roulette games” or “verbally refer your chat to a site containing dice games”.

There is some confusion over the specificities of this update. As it refers to the “promotion” or “sponsorship” of skin gambling websites, it might be permissible for Twitch streamers to show themselves using these sites.

Additionally, streamers and organisations who have partnered with these sites earlier in the year may be impacted by the new requirement. Kotaku pointed out that G2 Esports, a global esports club with 136,000 followers on Twitch, signed a contract with CSGORoll in May.

The site’s logo is featured on the organisation’s jerseys and G2 Esports’ players are presented as “official partners” on the CSGORoll homepage.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive skin gambling has been a hot topic for a long time. In 2022, a collector’s inventory of skins was robbed, with approximately £1.6million worth of the valuable items sold or sat in the hacker’s Steam account.

Skins are so lucrative that Valve reassured anxious players that their existing cosmetics will be transferred over to Counter-Strike 2 and won’t be lost when the technically superior sequel releases.

