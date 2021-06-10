PS5 and DualSense wireless controller get a new performance update

The PS5 and its DualSense wireless controller have received a brand new update to improve performance and stability.

The latest version 21.01-03.20.00, which is currently available to download, includes a small number of updates, which can be found on the official PlayStation website.

The system software update improves performance as well as provides stability for the DualSense controller.

Advertisement

The patch also fixes an issue that restricted the functionality of some screens when the screen reader was enabled, along with a solved issue where games that players have hidden on their PS4 were not hidden on their PS5.

Additionally, the software updates have made the process of copying games from USB extended storage to console storage in the game library more stable.

In April, Sony released version 21.01-03.00.00 which was the biggest update since the next-generation console launched, adding a catalogue of accessibility features and game library settings.

Recent reports suggest that a PS5 redesign is set to go into production in 2022, a redesign that will apparently deliver more power than the current version, changing internal components. However, the PS5 exterior design will reportedly remain the same.

Last month, Sony revealed two new colours for the PS5 DualSense wireless controller. Cosmic Red and Midnight Black will be the first new variations of the next-gen controller since the PS5 launched in November last year.

Advertisement

Both controllers have been confirmed to be releasing globally on June 18, with preorders already available.

Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 shortages will reportedly continue until next year due to high demand.