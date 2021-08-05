PS5 dev kits have appeared for sale on eBay

A pair of PS5 dev kits appeared on eBay yesterday for a few hours before being removed.

The consoles – a DFI-D1000AA dev kit and a DFI-T1000AA test kit—were originally spotted by Twitter user iDCx1337 (via Kotaku). But both listings were seemingly pulled after just a few hours.

A screenshot of one of the listings shows that the Sony PS5 825GB DFI-D1000AA development kit reached a staggering £2,424.48 (2,850 EUR) with 12 bids before the listing was taken offline.

Notably, the DFI-T1000AA test kit looks almost identical to a retail PS5 except for the addition of a “TEST” sticker on the front. But the DFI-D1000AA development kit sports a much more interesting “V” shape which appeared in PlayStation 5 pre-release patents.

In fact, it looks more like a V-Twin motorbike engine than anything else.

However, the listing also featured some all-black DualSense controllers – a big contrast to the commercially available two-tone controllers which come as standard with the PS5.

It’s currently unknown whether eBay spotted (and then pulled) the rogue auction, or whether Sony itself got involved to remove the listing. Although eBay tends to be fertile ground for retro dev kits and old obscure pieces of gaming kit, it’s quite another thing to see a current generation development kit up for sale.

Either way, the listing was removed within hours. But we still have no idea how the seller got their hands on such an elusive piece of hardware. After all, developer kits are usually given out to game developers under a very strict NDA.

How this one made its way into the hands of an eBay seller remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Gamescom 2021 is set to launch with a two hour Opening Night Live showcase.