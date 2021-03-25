PS5 features revealed for ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’

Activision has revealed the new PS5 features that will be introduced into the next-gen version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

The publisher took to Twitter on Wednesday (March 24) to share what gamers can expect from the PS5 version of the 2020 remake when it launches on March 26. A list of Xbox Series X|S specific features has not yet been shared.

Per Activision’s tweet, the PS5 version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will run native 4K at 60 FPS and 120 FPS at 1080p resolution. The game will also include 3D audio support.

PS5 players will also be able to use Sony’s Activities feature, which allows players to jump straight into specific missions from their home screens. The PS5 version of the game will also seemingly make full use of Sony’s acclaimed DualSense controllers as Activision lists support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The game will also support cross-gen progression, which allow anyone who upgrades from the PS4 version to import their save data and continue their progress instead of starting over from scratch.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 ranked 15 in NME’s 20 best games of 2020 list. NME’s Stacey Henley praised the remake for its blend of nostalgia and looking towards the future.

The game also clinched the award for Best Sports/Racing at 2020’s The Game Awards in December.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 are scheduled to release on Friday, March 26. A Nintendo Switch port of the game has also been confirmed to release this year, although a firm release date has yet to be announced.