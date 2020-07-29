PS5 reportedly to include instant game access system called Activities

A new feature for the upcoming PlayStation 5 console has been leaked, and will seemingly let players jump into specific parts of games almost instantly.

The feature, called Activities, was first reported by Spanish media outlet, GameReactor Spain, as translated by TheSixthAxis. GameReactor’s preview, which has since been taken offline and archived, focused on the upcoming racing game WRC 9: World Rally Championship.

Per the report, the Activities feature can be used as an “instant deeplink to specific races directly from the console’s menu”. This means that players will be able to instantly load specific missions, modes or activities of games directly from the console’s home screen without having to boot up the game.

The feature’s description seems to match a patent filed by Sony in March. The patent also suggests the feature could display dynamic content such as a trophies or a friend’s game activity, alongside the ability to boot players directly into relevant content.

The Activities feature also corroborates a description of the PS5 OS by architect Mark Cerny. Speaking to Wired in October last year, Cerny noted that the next-gen console will feature an overhauled interface which will allow players to boot directly into multiplayer games and display online activities that can be joined in real-time.

“Even though it will be fairly fast to boot games, we don’t want the player to have to boot the game, see what’s up, boot the game, see what’s up. Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of joinable activities in real time,” Cerny noted.

“Single-player games will provide information like what missions you could do and what rewards you might receive for completing them – and all of those choices will be visible in the UI. As a player you just jump right into whatever you like,” he said.

In other PlayStation news, a PS5 build leak hints at the possibility of hardware customisation options, with faceplates that will seemingly be snapped into place.